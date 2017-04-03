Coroner: Death of La Crosse man at La...

Coroner: Death of La Crosse man at Lake Mead was drowning

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WXOW-TV La Crosse

Authorities in Las Vegas say a 53-year-old man from tourist from La Crosse drowned before his body was found last month near Lake Mead. The Clark County coroner said Friday that investigators found no indication of foul play, but didn't determine the exact circumstances of Thomas A. Olsen's death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Circus Buffet 10 hr Local 5
Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising 10 hr Local 5
Free advertising for local Vegas small business... (Dec '09) Thu dsaurey 2
ts lucia matthews is HIV POSTIVE...BEWARE! (Mar '15) Thu SanDiegoHmu 3
gay las vegas teens 2017 Thu kyman 5
Fire Black Tar Heroin For Sale In Las Vegas (Jun '15) Apr 5 Gary 4
www.BodyRub.info Is HIRING! $73.50 perhour Apr 5 kyman 2
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,291 • Total comments across all topics: 280,129,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC