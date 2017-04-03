Coroner: Death of La Crosse man at Lake Mead was drowning
Authorities in Las Vegas say a 53-year-old man from tourist from La Crosse drowned before his body was found last month near Lake Mead. The Clark County coroner said Friday that investigators found no indication of foul play, but didn't determine the exact circumstances of Thomas A. Olsen's death.
