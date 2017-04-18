Complaint says Las Vegas fire captain paid girl $300 for sex
A Las Vegas fire captain paid a teenage girl $300 to have sex with him inside a fire station, according to court papers filed Wednesday. Richard Odell Loughry, 46, was arrested Monday on charges related to the solicitation of a child for sex .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire
|22 hr
|Local
|3
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|Tue
|Sonkysst
|42
|Las Vegas, hoping to stem HIV and hepatitis, to...
|Tue
|BiggBunyon
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Apr 17
|Toya W
|103
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|Apr 16
|Local
|6
|Florence McClure womens correctional facilty
|Apr 16
|Anonomyous
|1
|Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16)
|Apr 15
|Bottom16
|6
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC