Complaint says Las Vegas fire captain paid girl $300 for sex

A Las Vegas fire captain paid a teenage girl $300 to have sex with him inside a fire station, according to court papers filed Wednesday. Richard Odell Loughry, 46, was arrested Monday on charges related to the solicitation of a child for sex .

