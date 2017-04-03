City's first female golf course GM seeks a kinder approach to the game

Jody Niemann, a former LPGA player and the first woman to ever manage a golf course in Las Vegas poses for a photo at Royal Links Golf Club on Feb. 24, 2017. Outfitted in a pink dress and leather, high-heeled boots, Jody Niemann greets a group of men as they approach a tee box at Royal Links Golf Club and offers them a wager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.