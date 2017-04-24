Central Las Vegas shooting leaves 1 man dead
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting death that took place Wednesday night in the 5100 block on O'Bannon Drive. Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting death that took place Wednesday night in the 5100 block on O'Bannon Drive.
