Canelo Ready for Mexican vs. Mexican ...

Canelo Ready for Mexican vs. Mexican War in Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Sweet Science

Putting Saul "Canelo" Alvarez versus Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. means an army of Mexican fight fans will descend on Las Vegas like locusts on Saturday May 6 at the T-Mobile Arena. HBO pay-per-view will televise the Golden Boy Promotions card.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sweet Science.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire 7 hr Local 1
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans 11 hr ThomasA 14
News The Pahrump Burger reappears (Jul '06) 14 hr HELLLOOOOOOOOOOOOO 4
News Pahrump considering ban on benefits for immigrants (Nov '06) 20 hr loopnet 16
Get Unlimited Twitter Followers FREE for Life Tue anon 1
The Fulcos Mon Music Man 1
Moving from Texas To Vegas Apr 9 On the Road 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,268 • Total comments across all topics: 280,260,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC