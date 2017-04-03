Bunkerville protester testifies in his own defense at Las Vegas trial
Idaho gun enthusiast Eric Parker banked on his commitment to self-defense Thursday when he stepped to the witness stand and tried to convince jurors he played no role in a conspiracy to bully federal agents into abandoning their roundup of hundreds of rancher Cliven Bundy's cows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Circus Buffet
|1 hr
|Local
|5
|Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising
|1 hr
|Local
|5
|Free advertising for local Vegas small business... (Dec '09)
|Thu
|dsaurey
|2
|ts lucia matthews is HIV POSTIVE...BEWARE! (Mar '15)
|Thu
|SanDiegoHmu
|3
|gay las vegas teens 2017
|Thu
|kyman
|5
|Fire Black Tar Heroin For Sale In Las Vegas (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Gary
|4
|www.BodyRub.info Is HIRING! $73.50 perhour
|Wed
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC