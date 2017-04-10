Blaze breaks out at Bellagio resort in Las Vegas
Flames ripped across the roof of the Bellagio's shops and restaurants on the Las Vegas Strip as tourists watched the nighttime fire reflected in the iconic fountain show at the hotel-casino, authorities said Friday. No injuries were reported in the late Thursday blaze, which didn't reach inside the Via Bellagio mall, Assistant Clark County Fire Chief Larry Haydu said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|18 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|17
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Thu
|Al Davis
|15
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|Thu
|Kathy
|30
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|Thu
|Kathy
|6
|Pacifica San Martin Assisting Living
|Thu
|Kathy
|2
|Fire Black Tar Heroin For Sale In Las Vegas (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Kathy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC