Blaze breaks out at Bellagio resort i...

Blaze breaks out at Bellagio resort in Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: CTV

Flames ripped across the roof of the Bellagio's shops and restaurants on the Las Vegas Strip as tourists watched the nighttime fire reflected in the iconic fountain show at the hotel-casino, authorities said Friday. No injuries were reported in the late Thursday blaze, which didn't reach inside the Via Bellagio mall, Assistant Clark County Fire Chief Larry Haydu said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving from Texas To Vegas 3 hr ThomasA 4
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans 18 hr Cordwainer Trout 17
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Thu Al Davis 15
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! Thu Kathy 30
Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis Thu Kathy 6
Pacifica San Martin Assisting Living Thu Kathy 2
Fire Black Tar Heroin For Sale In Las Vegas (Jun '15) Thu Kathy 5
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,181 • Total comments across all topics: 280,294,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC