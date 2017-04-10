Best Bets: Las Vegas 51s, Steely Dan, Kool & The Gang and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Las Vegas 51s runner Gavin Cecchini dives back towards first base before it gets to Fresno Grizzlies first baseman A.J. Reed during their home opener at Cashman Field on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Springtime is truly here, bringing fresh entertainment offerings to the Las Vegas Valley - this week's Best Bets includes mighty music, sensations onstage and - wait for it - baseball! LAS VEGAS 51S BASEBALL The home team already had opened its season by going 2-3 at the El Paso Chihuahuas, then won its home opener Tuesday against the Fresno Grizzlies, 21-6.

