Best Bets: Las Vegas 51s, Steely Dan,...

Best Bets: Las Vegas 51s, Steely Dan, Kool & The Gang and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Las Vegas 51s runner Gavin Cecchini dives back towards first base before it gets to Fresno Grizzlies first baseman A.J. Reed during their home opener at Cashman Field on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Springtime is truly here, bringing fresh entertainment offerings to the Las Vegas Valley - this week's Best Bets includes mighty music, sensations onstage and - wait for it - baseball! LAS VEGAS 51S BASEBALL The home team already had opened its season by going 2-3 at the El Paso Chihuahuas, then won its home opener Tuesday against the Fresno Grizzlies, 21-6.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving from Texas To Vegas 6 hr ThomasA 4
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans 21 hr Cordwainer Trout 17
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Thu Al Davis 15
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! Thu Kathy 30
Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis Thu Kathy 6
Pacifica San Martin Assisting Living Thu Kathy 2
Fire Black Tar Heroin For Sale In Las Vegas (Jun '15) Thu Kathy 5
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,163 • Total comments across all topics: 280,297,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC