Best Bets: Las Vegas 51s, Steely Dan, Kool & The Gang and more for your Las Vegas weekend
Las Vegas 51s runner Gavin Cecchini dives back towards first base before it gets to Fresno Grizzlies first baseman A.J. Reed during their home opener at Cashman Field on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Springtime is truly here, bringing fresh entertainment offerings to the Las Vegas Valley - this week's Best Bets includes mighty music, sensations onstage and - wait for it - baseball! LAS VEGAS 51S BASEBALL The home team already had opened its season by going 2-3 at the El Paso Chihuahuas, then won its home opener Tuesday against the Fresno Grizzlies, 21-6.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|21 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|17
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Thu
|Al Davis
|15
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|Thu
|Kathy
|30
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|Thu
|Kathy
|6
|Pacifica San Martin Assisting Living
|Thu
|Kathy
|2
|Fire Black Tar Heroin For Sale In Las Vegas (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Kathy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC