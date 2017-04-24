Barbershop world champion to host new local singing show The Naked Choir

Let's get one thing straight up front - everyone performing on TVNZ's new a cappella singing series The Naked Choir will be 100 per cent fully clothed. Instead, the 'naked' in The Naked Choir - the Kiwi version of a BBC series hosted by English choirmaster Gareth Malone - refers to the fact that all the singing groups featured are totally unaccompanied, with no instruments or backing tracks of any kind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.