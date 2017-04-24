Bail remains at $8M for Las Vegas man charged with terrorism
A judge has denied a request from a Las Vegas man to lower his $8 million bail imposed after he was indicted on charges of terrorism and weapons of mass destruction. Clark County District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti on Tuesday denied the motion from 40-year-old Nicolai Howard Mork.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|adulttoyfunshop.com
|3 hr
|Hyu_G_Rection
|3
|im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15)
|22 hr
|Ohnoooo
|8
|you can stop deleting
|Mon
|lolz
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Apr 22
|Go Blue Forever
|104
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|Apr 20
|Anoynomous
|43
|Needing to get my party favors for this weekend
|Apr 20
|JDR626
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire
|Apr 19
|Local
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC