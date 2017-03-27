Antonio Orozco Blasts Out Gibson, Ges...

Antonio Orozco Blasts Out Gibson, Gesta Beats Gonzalez

14 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

The Cosmopolitan,Las Vegas, Nevada - In a fight where the winner would take a big step forward in their career, Antonio Orozco knocked out KeAndre Gibson in the fourth round of a battle of unbeaten prospects looking to make the move to contender status. The first round was fought on fairly even terms with Gibson starting out fast and Orozco finishing the round strong.

