Antonio Orozco Blasts Out Gibson, Gesta Beats Gonzalez
The Cosmopolitan,Las Vegas, Nevada - In a fight where the winner would take a big step forward in their career, Antonio Orozco knocked out KeAndre Gibson in the fourth round of a battle of unbeaten prospects looking to make the move to contender status. The first round was fought on fairly even terms with Gibson starting out fast and Orozco finishing the round strong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay las vegas teens 2017
|Sat
|Black top
|4
|Bellagio robbery suspect told Las Vegas police ...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|1
|Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising
|Mar 31
|ThomasA
|3
|Chef Knock-off: Todd Wilbur is a hit at recreat... (Jul '07)
|Mar 30
|Leo
|55
|Molly blow
|Mar 28
|JeanClaude87
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Mar 27
|Jeanette_J
|102
|Las Vegas drug scene
|Mar 24
|Adamant81
|16
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC