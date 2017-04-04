Andre Ward set for June 17 rematch wi...

Andre Ward set for June 17 rematch with Sergey Kovalev in Las Vegas

Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Andre Ward of the US celebrates his unanimous decision victory over Sergey Kovalev of Russia in their WBA, IBF and WBO lightheavyweight world championship fight on November 19, 2016 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ward, the 2004 Olympic champion, recovered from a second round knockdown to defeat Kovalev by the same score of 114-113 on all three judges cards after an attritional battle at Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena.

