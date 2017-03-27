1-month-old killed when shots fired into parked car in North Las Vegas
A baby is dead after someone shot multiple times into a parked sedan that held two adults and three children. About 9:15 p.m. Saturday, a person targeted a parked car with gunfire in front of an apartment complex on the 2600 block of East Deer Springs Way in North Las Vegas police said.
