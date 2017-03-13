Young Las Vegas filmmaker goes for modern-day Frankenstein with 'Artificial Human'
Filmmaker Norvell JiFloyd poses at the Eclipse Theaters in downtown Las Vegas Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. JiFloyd will debut Artificial Human," his fourth feature film, at the Eclipse Theaters on Saturday, March 25. .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Station Casinos to sell Boulder Station (Sep '16)
|2 hr
|kyman
|7
|Democrats want the airport renamed as Harry Rei...
|6 hr
|Local
|1
|www.BodyRub.info Is HIRING! $73.50 perhour
|Sat
|BodyRubUSAdotcom
|1
|Man tied up during home invasion frees himself,...
|Fri
|spytheweb
|1
|I love kickboxing Centennial (Feb '16)
|Fri
|joannesilva
|6
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|Fri
|Esther G
|1
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC