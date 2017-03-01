Woman enters contest to marry at Las Vegas Strip Taco Bell wearing burrito wrapper dress
The wedding of one woman's dreams will take place in a Taco Bell while she's wearing a dress made of burrito wrappers. The winner of Taco Bell's "Love and Tacos" contest gets an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas to get married in a chapel at the chain's flagship restaurant.
