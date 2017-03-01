Woman enters contest to marry at Las ...

Woman enters contest to marry at Las Vegas Strip Taco Bell wearing burrito wrapper dress

The wedding of one woman's dreams will take place in a Taco Bell while she's wearing a dress made of burrito wrappers. The winner of Taco Bell's "Love and Tacos" contest gets an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas to get married in a chapel at the chain's flagship restaurant.

