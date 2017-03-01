Windy weekend in store for Las Vegas
High winds are expected to sweep through the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, bringing cooler temperatures with them according to the National Weather Service. A high wind warning will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday with winds between 30-40 miles per hour and gusts as high as 60 miles per hour, the weather service said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|7 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|29
|Get Pain/Anxiety and others now
|Sat
|hjhhg
|1
|US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on tribal la...
|Sat
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|ts lucia matthews is HIV POSTIVE...BEWARE! (Mar '15)
|Sat
|Bill445
|2
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Sat
|spytheweb
|2
|Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E...
|Fri
|Solarman
|5
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar 3
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC