Windy weekend in store for Las Vegas

17 hrs ago

High winds are expected to sweep through the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, bringing cooler temperatures with them according to the National Weather Service. A high wind warning will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday with winds between 30-40 miles per hour and gusts as high as 60 miles per hour, the weather service said.

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Clark County was issued at March 05 at 9:41AM PST

