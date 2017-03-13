Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign goes green for St. Patrick's Day - PHOTOS
Irish dancers, a bagpiper, and even some Irish members of the International Fraternal Order of Police joined with traditional Las Vegas showgirls to celebrate the greening of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Thursday night in honor of St. Patrick's Day.
