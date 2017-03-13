Waterline break causes minor flooding...

Waterline break causes minor flooding near Basic High in Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

The waterline break happened about 2 p.m. at Palo Verde and Sausalito drives. Clark County School District police initially reported it as a sinkhole to the Henderson Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve Sisolak supported parking fees on the Las... 1 hr Local 1
Station Casinos to implement parking fees to 2 ... 1 hr Local 1
Because of unionization of Boulder and Palace S... 1 hr Local 1
Donald Trump to sell Trump International Hotel ... (Sep '16) 9 hr Local 15
Station Casinos to sell off the remaining land ... 9 hr Local 27
Station Casinos to sell Palace Station 9 hr Local 2
Station Casinos to sell Boulder Station (Sep '16) 9 hr Local 6
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,510 • Total comments across all topics: 279,583,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC