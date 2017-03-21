Water advocate chooses Las Vegas to launch epic run along 6 rivers on 6 continents
Ultra-marathoner and water advocate Mina Guli runs across the Badwater salt flats in Death Valley on March 20, 2016. The 46-year-old from Australia will embark from the Springs Preserve Wednesday on a six-week, 1,048-mile run along six rivers on six continents to raise awareness about global water scarcity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|5 hr
|Verog020703
|100
|Review: The Orleans Hotel Casino
|18 hr
|Orleans Las Vegas
|1
|Review: Las Vegas Raiders
|18 hr
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1
|Review: Circus Circus Hotel Casino
|18 hr
|CIRCUS CIRCUS LV
|1
|Review: Red Rock Resort Las Vegas
|18 hr
|Red Rock Las Vegas
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|20 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|144
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|20 hr
|Jason_P
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC