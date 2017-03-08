Video of group sex acts with Las Vegas girl, 14, led to arrest of man, teens
A 14-minute video floating around Del Sol High School that triggered a police investigation is graphic: While a girl is being sexually assaulted, one teen is seen laughing as another plays a video game. In a separate attack on the same victim, Leby Alas-Gomez, 39, the father of one of the teens participating in the acts, enters the room while they're assaulting her, tells them to "keep going" and then joins in, according to a Metro Police arrest report.
