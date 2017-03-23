Vegas Strip reopens after gunman surrender, fatal shooting
Metro officers join SWAT officers as they surround a suspect barricaded on a bus after a fatal shooting in the vehicle earlier today shutting down the busy tourism corridor for hours near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 25, 2017. Las Vegas Police officer Larry Hadfield said just before 3:30 p.m. that the man had a handgun and surrendered without incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas drug scene
|Fri
|Adamant81
|16
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|Thu
|lovingmywonderful...
|5
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Mar 22
|Loren Jubilee
|101
|Review: The Orleans Hotel Casino
|Mar 21
|Orleans Las Vegas
|1
|Review: Las Vegas Raiders
|Mar 21
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1
|Review: Circus Circus Hotel Casino
|Mar 21
|CIRCUS CIRCUS LV
|1
|Review: Red Rock Resort Las Vegas
|Mar 21
|Red Rock Las Vegas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC