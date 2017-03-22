Vegas cab driver arrested after sex assault seen on video
This Wednesday, March 22, 2017 booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Abdul Based, a taxi cab driver for the Lucky Cab Company of Nevada. Police say Based, has been arrested after the cab company found footage of him sexually assaulting an incapacitated customer.
