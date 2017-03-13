Vegas, Baby! 15 Stars Who Tied the Knot in Sin City

Las Vegas is best known for welcoming wild times, and that includes weddings! Thanks to Nevada's easy marriage laws and the city's abundance of "quickie" chapels, it's been a hot spot for celebrity nuptials. While some marriages - like Angelina Jolie's elopement with Billy Bob Thornton and Cindy Crawford 's union to Richard Gere - have come and gone, others, like Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos's marriage , have weathered the test of time.

