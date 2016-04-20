US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on Indian land near Vegas

In this April 20, 2016, Shane Kinoshita smokes marijuana in Golden Gate Park as people gather at the park to smoke pot for the annual 4/20 celebration in San Francisco, Calif. A first-ever event sponsored this weekend by High Times magazine at a tribal events center near Las Vegas, Nev., will be smokeless after a U.S. attorney in Nevada warned the host Moapa Band of Paiutes that federal law applies on Indian reservations--the tribe declared that smoking, selling, trading and transporting marijuana won't be allowed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.