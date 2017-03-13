US Attorney from Nevada Gone After Mass Resignation Request
Nevada is without a top federal prosecutor, following the resignation of veteran U.S. Attorney Daniel Bogden in Las Vegas. Trisha Young, a spokeswoman for the prosecutors' office, said Monday that Bogden's last day was Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
