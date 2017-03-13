US Attorney from Nevada Gone After Ma...

US Attorney from Nevada Gone After Mass Resignation Request

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Nevada is without a top federal prosecutor, following the resignation of veteran U.S. Attorney Daniel Bogden in Las Vegas. Trisha Young, a spokeswoman for the prosecutors' office, said Monday that Bogden's last day was Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas Centennial (Nov '13) 1 hr Pauly 106
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk 9 hr Well Well 9
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 9 hr collia7 96
Guy Houck the meth dealer snitch (Jun '16) 18 hr Hate methdealers 15
Las Vegas Buffets (Oct '15) 20 hr Well Well 38
Vegas sucks, I know you agree with me (Sep '08) 20 hr Well Well 396
Biggest Lie and Propaganda: Best Buffets in Cla... Mon Local 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,858 • Total comments across all topics: 279,551,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC