Ultracare Las Vegas Settles EEOC Sex ...

Ultracare Las Vegas Settles EEOC Sex Discrimination Lawsuit

14 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Ultracare Las Vegas, an ultrasound technician provider, will pay $15,000 and furnish other relief to settle a sex discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission , the agency announced yesterday. According to the EEOC's suit, from 2010 to 2013, Nevada Health Centers and Ultracare Las Vegas had a service contract whereby Ultracare agreed to provide Nevada Health Centers with ultrasound technicians.

