Uber to ban Greyball tool used to sty...

Uber to ban Greyball tool used to stymie regulators in Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

This Wednesday, March 1, 2017, photo shows an exterior view of the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco. Uber has been wielding a secret weapon to thwart authorities who have been trying to curtail or shut down its ride-hailing service in cities around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans 3 hr Pete 11
News Bring your bathroom to life, on a budget (Jul '14) 9 hr yoholo 9
Las Vegas Buffets: The Biggest Laughing Stock 10 hr Local 4
Las Vegas loses to indian hotel and casino prop... 11 hr Local 1
News US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on tribal la... 12 hr ThomasA 8
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Wed Mikey 5
Trump To Dump Medicare Wed me me me me 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,512 • Total comments across all topics: 279,422,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC