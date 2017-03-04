Two Dead In North Las Vegas Crash
Two pedestrians were killed overnight when they were hit by an SUV in North Las Vegas. Police say the victims were hit on Pecos near Las Vegas Blvd. They were walking on a sidewalk when the SUV also began driving on the sidewalk and hit them both.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Pain/Anxiety and others now
|10 hr
|hjhhg
|1
|US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on tribal la...
|13 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|ts lucia matthews is HIV POSTIVE...BEWARE! (Mar '15)
|17 hr
|Bill445
|2
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|23 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E...
|Fri
|Solarman
|5
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Fri
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|NSA (girls only)
|Fri
|JustAnotherBoredSoul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC