Two Dead In North Las Vegas Crash

Two Dead In North Las Vegas Crash

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KDWN

Two pedestrians were killed overnight when they were hit by an SUV in North Las Vegas. Police say the victims were hit on Pecos near Las Vegas Blvd. They were walking on a sidewalk when the SUV also began driving on the sidewalk and hit them both.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get Pain/Anxiety and others now 10 hr hjhhg 1
News US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on tribal la... 13 hr Hostis Publicus 5
ts lucia matthews is HIV POSTIVE...BEWARE! (Mar '15) 17 hr Bill445 2
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk 23 hr spytheweb 2
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... Fri Solarman 5
News Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva... Fri Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
NSA (girls only) Fri JustAnotherBoredSoul 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Clark County was issued at March 04 at 6:40PM PST

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,914 • Total comments across all topics: 279,319,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC