Trigger pulled but gun doesn't go off during robbery in west-central Las Vegas
A robber pulled the trigger on a man but his gun didn't go off during a robbery in the west-central Las Vegas Valley Monday night, police said. Two men robbed a man of his wallet, cash and cell phone in a parking lot at 6300 W. Lake Mead Blvd. about 10:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|23 hr
|J Phenix
|98
|Expect record breaking higher temperatures
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Expect for record breaking higher temperatures
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Station Casinos to sell Boulder Station (Sep '16)
|Sun
|kyman
|7
|Democrats want the airport renamed as Harry Rei...
|Sun
|Local
|1
|www.BodyRub.info Is HIRING! $73.50 perhour
|Mar 18
|BodyRubUSAdotcom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC