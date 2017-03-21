Trigger pulled but gun doesn't go off...

Trigger pulled but gun doesn't go off during robbery in west-central Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

A robber pulled the trigger on a man but his gun didn't go off during a robbery in the west-central Las Vegas Valley Monday night, police said. Two men robbed a man of his wallet, cash and cell phone in a parking lot at 6300 W. Lake Mead Blvd. about 10:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... 5 hr ThomasA 4
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 23 hr J Phenix 98
Expect record breaking higher temperatures Mon Local 1
Expect for record breaking higher temperatures Mon Local 1
Station Casinos to sell Boulder Station (Sep '16) Sun kyman 7
Democrats want the airport renamed as Harry Rei... Sun Local 1
www.BodyRub.info Is HIRING! $73.50 perhour Mar 18 BodyRubUSAdotcom 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,260 • Total comments across all topics: 279,716,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC