These eerie photos of deserted golf c...

These eerie photos of deserted golf courses reveal a new...

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Over 800 golf courses have shuttered across the US in the past decade, and data from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association has shown that millenials between the ages of 18 to 30 have a lack of interest in playing the game. From Las Vegas, Nevada to Mahwah, New Jersey , many courses are being replaced with housing developments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get Pain/Anxiety and others now 18 hr hjhhg 1
News US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on tribal la... 21 hr Hostis Publicus 5
ts lucia matthews is HIV POSTIVE...BEWARE! (Mar '15) Sat Bill445 2
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Sat spytheweb 2
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... Fri Solarman 5
News Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva... Fri Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
NSA (girls only) Fri JustAnotherBoredSoul 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Clark County was issued at March 05 at 2:32AM PST

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,284 • Total comments across all topics: 279,327,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC