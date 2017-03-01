The passion of tango returns to Las Vegas this weekend

Violinists, from left, Dmytro Nehrych, Yestin Griffith, Robert Taras, Chelle Reed and Andy Merilo practice at a rehearsal for Tango Passional on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at the Winchester Cultural Center in Las Vegas. @HeidiFang Violinist Andy Merilo rehearses for Tango Passional on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at the Winchester Cultural Center in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.