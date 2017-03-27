The Latest: Police say armed man shot...

The Latest: Police say armed man shot twice by Vegas officer

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The Latest on a police shooting of a man who an official says refused to put down a handgun outside a business in Las Vegas : Police in Las Vegas say a man who was shot at least twice by an officer responding to a call about an armed man at a business is in surgery at a hospital. Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bellagio robbery suspect told Las Vegas police ... 3 hr spytheweb 1
Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising Fri ThomasA 3
News Chef Knock-off: Todd Wilbur is a hit at recreat... (Jul '07) Thu Leo 55
Molly blow Mar 28 JeanClaude87 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Mar 27 Jeanette_J 102
Las Vegas drug scene Mar 24 Adamant81 16
Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis Mar 23 lovingmywonderful... 5
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,909 • Total comments across all topics: 279,978,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC