The Blaze's Tomi Lahren off-air after backing abortion right
Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren was absent from the air of Glenn Beck 's The Blaze days after declaring her support for abortion rights. During an appearance on ABC's "The View" on Friday, Lahren explained that she was for abortion because as a proponent of limited government, it would be hypocritical of her to say she thinks the government "should decide what women do with their bodies."
