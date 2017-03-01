Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas to offer $600 weddings
For $600, Taco Bell wedding couples will receive a box of a dozen tacos, a CinnabonDelights wedding cake, a bouquet made of hot sauce packets, a Taco Bell garter, bowtie and his and her T-shirts. Las Vegas is famous for its quick and quirky weddings replete with serenading Elvis impersonators, drive-through chapels and mob-themed nuptials.
