Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas to offer $600 weddings

For $600, Taco Bell wedding couples will receive a box of a dozen tacos, a CinnabonDelights wedding cake, a bouquet made of hot sauce packets, a Taco Bell garter, bowtie and his and her T-shirts. Las Vegas is famous for its quick and quirky weddings replete with serenading Elvis impersonators, drive-through chapels and mob-themed nuptials.

