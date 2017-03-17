Table 34 Las Vegas St. Patrick's Day Menu Available for Lunch and Dinner On March 17
Wes Kendrick, executive chef of Table 34 Las Vegas, 600 E. Warm Springs Road, is planning a special St. Patrick's Day menu for both lunch and dinner on March 17, 2017.
