Suspect in Multiple Treasure Valley Robberies Arrested in Las Vegas

Read more: Boise Weekly

An Idaho man has been arrested in Las Vegas and charged with a string of Treasure Valley armed robberies between Feb. 20 and March 13. Cameron Brown, 20, of Mountain Home, is awaiting extradition from Nevada following his arrest. He is charged with felony counts of robbery and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime.

