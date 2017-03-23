Suspect identified in fatal Las Vegas bus shooting

The rus... -- The Final Four of the NCAA Tournament is set, with one more impressive victory after another filling out the final two spots. In Sunday's first game, seventh see... -- Two days after pointing his finger at Democrats for the failure of the GOP health care proposal, President Trump shifted the blame to conservative Republicans ... -- Michael Pena played a policeman in the acclaimed drama End of Watch, and plays motorcycle cop in the film reboot of the '70s TV series CHiPs -- but he's possibly... -- One 94-year-old woman is celebrating 44 years behind the counter at McDonald's."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.