Suspect identified in fatal Las Vegas bus shooting
The suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded on a bus in Las Vegas has been identified as Rolando Cardenas. Cardenas, 55, was booked at Clark County Detention Center on four charges including murder, burglary, and discharging a gun within a vehicle.
