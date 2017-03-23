Suspect identified in fatal Las Vegas...

Suspect identified in fatal Las Vegas bus shooting

11 hrs ago Read more: KKIQ-FM Pleasanton

The suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded on a bus in Las Vegas has been identified as Rolando Cardenas. Cardenas, 55, was booked at Clark County Detention Center on four charges including murder, burglary, and discharging a gun within a vehicle.

