Suspect arrested in January stabbing in east Las Vegas
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a January stabbing that critically injured a man in the east Las Vegas Valley.Elijah C. Luna was booked into Clark County Detention Center at 2:20 p.m. Thursday, jail records show. He faces a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.Metropolitan Police Department records indicate he is accused of having a role in a Jan. 10 stabbing in the area of Tropicana Avenue and San Anselmo Street.
