Suspect arrested in January stabbing ...

Suspect arrested in January stabbing in east Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a January stabbing that critically injured a man in the east Las Vegas Valley.Elijah C. Luna was booked into Clark County Detention Center at 2:20 p.m. Thursday, jail records show. He faces a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.Metropolitan Police Department records indicate he is accused of having a role in a Jan. 10 stabbing in the area of Tropicana Avenue and San Anselmo Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Las Vegas drug scene Fri Adamant81 16
Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis Thu lovingmywonderful... 5
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Wed Loren Jubilee 101
Review: The Orleans Hotel Casino Mar 21 Orleans Las Vegas 1
Review: Las Vegas Raiders Mar 21 Las Vegas Raiders 1
Review: Circus Circus Hotel Casino Mar 21 CIRCUS CIRCUS LV 1
Review: Red Rock Resort Las Vegas Mar 21 Red Rock Las Vegas 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,524 • Total comments across all topics: 279,807,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC