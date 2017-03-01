Survey: Residents content with life in Las Vegas despite displeasure with schools
A family is seen eating food from the 16th annual Taste and Sounds of Soul Festival at the Fremont Street Experience, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. If you just nodded your head in agreement, you are not alone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|1 hr
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E...
|1 hr
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|3
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|2 hr
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|NSA (girls only)
|3 hr
|JustAnotherBoredSoul
|1
|Lame Las Vegas Buffets
|15 hr
|Local
|1
|another angry parent accuses Juana Hernandez of... (Oct '15)
|Thu
|JustAThought
|25
|gay las vegas teens 2017
|Feb 28
|daniel1119599
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC