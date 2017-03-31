Strong winds whip through Las Vegas, damage casino signs and topple trucks

Strong winds continued to buffet the Las Vegas Valley on Friday - a day after gusts wrecked havoc by delaying flights, toppling four large trucks, uprooting trees and destroying at least one casino marquee. Alex Boothe, intern meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said powerful winds in the spring aren't unusual, but Thursday's wind speeds were the fastest the region had experienced since 2012.

