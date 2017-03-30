Strong Winds Expected Today In Las Ve...

Strong Winds Expected Today In Las Vegas Valley

Read more: KDWN

Authorities have issued warnings and advisories about high winds in Las Vegas and nearby desert areas. The National Weather Service says strong winds of 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected Thursday afternoon, with gusty conditions continuing through Friday, especially in northwest Las Vegas.

