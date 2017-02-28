Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [...] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [...] State Apellate Courts Move To Downtown Vegas This second courthouse will provide chambers and offices for the Las Vegas based Justices and Judges of the Apellate Courts and employees of the Administative Office of the Courts. Heidi Harris: To Tip or Not to Tip Many local casino workers who have seen a major decline in tips, up to 40%, due to many of the strip casinos charging for self and valet parking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.