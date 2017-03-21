Rod Stewart adds summer dates to Las Vegas residency

Rod Stewart kicked off a new run of Las Vegas performances last week as part of his ongoing residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and now, due to "overwhelming demand," the legendary singer has announced another series of Sin City shows that will take place in the late summer. A total of nine new performances of Rod Stewart: The Hits have been added, spanning from August 15 through September 3. Tickets for the dates go on sale beginning this Friday, March 24, at 12 p.m. PT at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace box office, via phone by calling 866-320-9763 or online at TheColosseum.com and AXS.com .

