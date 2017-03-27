Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band announce fall Las Vegas residency and US tour

Last year, Ringo Starr revealed that he was interested in playing a Las Vegas residency with his All Starr Band -- and now the ex- Beatles drummer has confirmed plans to do just that this fall. The star-studded group has lined up an eight-date engagement at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino that runs from October 13 through October 28. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting this Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. PT, and can be purchased at the Planet Hollywood box office, via phone by calling 800-745-3000 and online at Ticketmaster.com .

