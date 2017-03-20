Richie Kotzen Premieres "End of Earth...

Richie Kotzen Premieres "End of Earth" Music Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "End of Earth," the new song and music video by Richie Kotzen. It's the opening track and first single from Kotzen's new solo album, Salting Earth , which will be released April 14 via his own label, Headroom Inc. Kotzen also has announced a spring U.S. tour, and you can check out all the dates below.

