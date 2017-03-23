Q+A: Helene Neville has 40 days to fight cancer, prep for final record run across America
Cancer survivor, Las Vegas nurse and grandmother Helene Neville already has four world records from her amazing runs around and across America. You would think that after running the nearly 10,000 perimeter miles, she'd conquered everything - but now she plans to finish with the ultimate challenge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
