Project Neon app designed to help Las Vegas motorists navigate construction
A free app for smartphones and computer tablets was unveiled this week to help drivers navigate the Project Neon construction zone in downtown Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Wednesday. The Project Neon app features interactive maps that display traffic closures and construction areas that drivers should avoid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising
|5 hr
|Local
|1
|Molly blow
|Tue
|JeanClaude87
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Mar 27
|Jeanette_J
|102
|Las Vegas drug scene
|Mar 24
|Adamant81
|16
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|Mar 23
|lovingmywonderful...
|5
|Review: The Orleans Hotel Casino
|Mar 21
|Orleans Las Vegas
|1
|Review: Las Vegas Raiders
|Mar 21
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC