Project Neon app designed to help Las Vegas motorists navigate construction

A free app for smartphones and computer tablets was unveiled this week to help drivers navigate the Project Neon construction zone in downtown Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Wednesday. The Project Neon app features interactive maps that display traffic closures and construction areas that drivers should avoid.

