Police: Las Vegas cab driver arrested after sex assault seen on video
Police say a Las Vegas taxi driver has been arrested after the cab company found footage of him sexually assaulting an incapacitated customer. Lucky Cab Company driver, 25-year-old Abdul Based, was arrested Friday and is being held at the Clark County jail on a sex assault charge.
