Police: Las Vegas cab driver arrested...

Police: Las Vegas cab driver arrested after sex assault seen on video

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Police say a Las Vegas taxi driver has been arrested after the cab company found footage of him sexually assaulting an incapacitated customer. Lucky Cab Company driver, 25-year-old Abdul Based, was arrested Friday and is being held at the Clark County jail on a sex assault charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 5 hr Verog020703 100
Review: The Orleans Hotel Casino 18 hr Orleans Las Vegas 1
Review: Las Vegas Raiders 18 hr Las Vegas Raiders 1
Review: Circus Circus Hotel Casino 18 hr CIRCUS CIRCUS LV 1
Review: Red Rock Resort Las Vegas 18 hr Red Rock Las Vegas 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13) 20 hr Go Blue Forever 144
Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis 20 hr Jason_P 3
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,497 • Total comments across all topics: 279,739,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC