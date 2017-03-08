Police investigating the burned body of a girl found in the west valley
Metro Police investigate the burned body of a girl found in the western valley on March 11, 2017 in Las Vegas. Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a teenage girl whose body was dumped and then burned in a west valley apartment complex, and found this morning, according to Metro Police.
